Coming Events October 20, 2022

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20.

KIDZ CLUB HARVEST PARTY

The Kidz Club Harvest Party will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 26. Everyone is welcome from age four through sixth grade.

95TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Join the family of Wilma Smith in her 95th Birthday Celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fox Firehouse Community Room on Saturday, October 29. Cards only.

HAUNTING AT THE MILL

A Haunting at the Mill will be held at Montauk State Park on Saturday, October 22. Show times are 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with a limit of 80 guests per show. See a presentation of history from a unique perspective! This is a family event.

LUMC FALL FESTIVAL

Licking United Methodist Church will hold a Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall on Saturday, October 29. Crafts, baked goods, furniture, chili and soup, and more.

TRICK OR TREAT

Trick or Treating will be done from 3 to 5 p.m. at Licking Residential Care, 225 West Hwy. 32, on Saturday, October 29. Come dressed up to see the residents dressed up. This is an outside event.

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Halloween Happenings in Licking, on Monday, October 31, include: the 9th Annual Light the Night Festival, (psst…there will be lots of candy) downtown from 5 to 7 p.m., with the Costume Contest at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. The kid-friendly Haunted Mill will offer tours from 5 to 7 p.m. Festivities at Hickory Manor will include games, prizes and candy from 5 to 7 p.m.

MT. PISGAH LADIES AID BAZAAR

The Mt. Pisgah Ladies Aid is celebrating their 80th year anniversary with a Bazaar, Bake Sale and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah FWB Church in Cabool, on Saturday, October 29. The ladies aid donates to worthy causes.

5K TURKEY TROT

The Texas County Food Pantry 5K Turkey Trot will be held beginning at 9 a.m., check-in time at 8 a.m., at the Lone Star Plaza in Houston, on Saturday, November 12. Registration forms may be picked up at Houston’s City Hall or the Texas County Food Pantry. Proceeds benefit the pantry. For more information contact Brenda Senter at 918-527-6282 or Texas County Food Pantry Facebook page.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s next Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings. Ages 4th through 6th grade meet from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and youth group is from 6:30 – 8 p.m. A meal will be served. If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is October 20.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

