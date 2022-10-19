Elementary school visited by fire department

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department visited Licking Elementary School on Friday.

Firefighter Bobby Liveoak asked kindergarteners from Ms. Hebblethwaite, Ms. Taylor and Ms. Shepphard’s classes what the correct response should be for several possible fire situations. He then opened the presentation for questions from the children. The students’ responses and questions were appropriate and knowledgeable. Firefighters Cherokee Potts and Larry Potts also fielded questions from the kids.

David Potts suited up in his fire gear while Liveoak explained the purpose of much of the suit and equipment. The kindergarteners also got to explore the fire truck and ask more questions.

Another exciting surprise waited around the corner…Smoky the Bear dropped by and greeted the kids.

Before returning to their classroom, the kindergartners received pencils.

Photos by Christy Porter