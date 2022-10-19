Faithful fish fryers

Photo by Shari Harris
Servers heaped plates with delicious food at the Abounding Hope Fish Fry Friday night, while Pastor Phillip McGuire, Ormsby Wade, Chris McCaslin and Connie Buckner were working at the fish fryers. Other volunteers also helped make the evening a success. From left: Crystal Ritz, Pat Buckner, Janet McCaslin, Nedra Ritz, Delta Hernandez and Cathy Wallace.
Photo by Shari Harris
Many volunteers made the fish fry possible. From left: Ormsby Wade, Richard Wade, Chris McCaslin, Connie Buckner and Phillip McGuire.