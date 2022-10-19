IECA Member Appreciation Day

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association treated the Licking community with lunch on Friday for Member Appreciation Day.

Membership was invited to stop by the offices on Maple Street where Alyssa Hayes and Joanette Notz greeted attendees. Several associates were kept busy grilling burgers and packing meals. IECA served 660 meals, with over 400 bag lunches of a cheeseburger, chips and a dessert delivered to area locations.

Tena Lewis was the winner of the $25 electric credit drawing.

The IECA associates work around the clock to ensure electricity is provided to its members without disruption, and additionally provide informational programs to the communities benefit.