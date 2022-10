The Licking Cross Country teams returned to Mountain Grove on Thursday, October 13, for high school and junior high races. The Junior High Boys team finished as champions again at the meet.

Individual medal winners for the junior high team included: Ethan Stout 4th, Colin Kuhn 5th, Parker Huff 6th, Jett Sullins 12th and Jeffery Alkire 15th.

Levi Stout finished 11th for the High School Boys team.