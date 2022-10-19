State 4-H Trap & Sporting Clay

Texas County shooters performed well at the State 4-H Trap Shoot. The first place team in Senior Trap Singles was composed of Evan Gifford, Ben Steelman, Tres Warner, Cylas Black and Case Jones. Individual placements went to Gifford first place, Steelman eighth place, and Warner tenth place.

In Senior Trap Doubles, Texas County shooters also took first place, with the same combination of Gifford, Steelman, Warner, Black and Jones. Steelman earned second place and Black third place individually.

Chesney Warner took ninth place in Intermediate Trap Singles.

In the State 4-H Sporting Clay shoot, Steelman took seventh place individually in the Senior category. The team of Steelman, Jones and Tres Warner earned fourth place.

In the Individual Intermediate group, Chesney Warner placed ninth.