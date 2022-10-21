Obituary – Jeffrey W. Sparks

Jeffrey Wade Sparks, was born on April 20, 1961, at St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Louis, Mo., to Louise and John Sparks, Sr., of St. Louis. He passed suddenly at his home in Licking, Mo., on October 15, 2022, at the age of 61.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda.

Jeff is survived by his son, Johnathan Sparks; lifelong partner Carolyn Snell; her sons, Brian Deardorff and Trenton Deardorff; grandsons Arin Deardorff and Dillon Deardorff; and great-grandchildren Deacon and Camryn Deardorff.

Jeff was devoted to his Catholic religion. He was a very loving, compassionate person. He always made sure to put others before himself, and every day, he was trying to think about what he could do for someone else.

Jeff was a very good-humored, honest man. No matter the situation, he was joking and trying to make people laugh. Although he loved joking and going back-and-forth, you could always be sure that he would also be honest with you. He always knew exactly what to say and he would always steer you into the right direction. He was wise beyond his years. All in all, he loved so deeply and he was loved just the same.

Jeff was an incredibly strong person; he will be missed more than can be adequately described. If he were here, we know that he would somehow be making us all laugh and be happy. He is in a better place and not hurting anymore. Rest in peace, Jeffrey.

Jeff’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned.