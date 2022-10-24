Obituary – Craig A. Pounds

Craig Alan Pounds was born in Houston, Mo., on January 22, 1964. He went to be with his beloved Jesus and Dad on October 21, 2022. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a short battle with cancer.

Craig was born and raised in Houston. He graduated from Houston High School, met his wife, and raised his family in the small town he loved so much. Craig met Julia Ellen Carter in 1983 through mutual friends. Soon after, as young teenagers driving down Highway 17 in his perfectly waxed Ford pickup, he looked over at her and knew he would spend the rest of his life with her. They were married May 21, 1986, and celebrated 39 wonderful years of life together. They raised two daughters and have two grandsons and another grandchild on the way.

Craig loved his family and his community with all his heart. It is difficult to sum up such an incredible life of service. Craig worked at the Bank of Houston for five years helping his community in whatever way he could. He then owned and ran an insurance agency with his wife Julia for almost 20 years until they both moved into teaching positions at Success Elementary. Craig was an active member of Cabool Christian Church for many years and led several mission trips around the world. He cared deeply for those suffering in Haiti and helped countless people by working with Haiti Christian Mission to build a hospital, improve schools and dig wells.

While many in the community knew him as Craig, there are multiple generations who know him best as Coach Pounds. Craig loved nothing more than to be on the softball field or volleyball/basketball court coaching. He coached summer league softball for 13 years and afterward became a softball umpire because he couldn’t stay off the field. He routinely umpired 300 games a season and had the honor of umpiring in the State Final Four tournament multiple times.

In the last two years of his life, he began coaching volleyball and basketball at Success Elementary School. He was immeasurably proud of “his kids” and loved each one dearly. He will be missed by them all.

Craig Alan Pounds was preceded in death by his father, Lewis (Bud) Eugene Pounds. He leaves behind a large and loving family, his loving wife, Julia Ellen Pounds; his daughters, Leah Kristine Carter, with husband, Dustin Carter and sons, Ethan and Elijiah Carter, and Hannah Osie Maldonado with husband, David Maldonado; mother, Mable Osie Pounds; sister, Loretta Edwards with husband, Robert Edwards and children, Ryan and Ashley Edwards; brother, Steven Pounds with wife, Judy Pounds and sons, Nathan and Joshua Pounds.

There will be a visitation at Evans Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Success Elementary on Saturday, October 29, at 2 p.m. with Tim Hill and Jeff Randleman officiating. Interment will follow at Wolford Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Craig’s name may be made to the Success Booster Club or Wolford Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend.