Beatlemania sweeps Sherman Hill Fieldhouse

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Fab Four (played by LHS Drama Club members) emceed an evening of their music performed by the LHS Band and Choir at Thursday evening’s Fall Concert in the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse. The bleachers were packed for the evening of entertainment, and none should have left disappointed. Conductor Briana Link combined the talents of her band, choirs and drama club to present the music of the Beatles.

Students had fun displaying a variety of the styles of the ‘60s and ‘70s as they provided a fashion show prior to the music.

The Junior High Choir led the singing, with performances of “Help,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Eleanor Rigby.”

The LHS Concert Choir followed, with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band/With a Little Help from My Friend.” The LHS Girls Small Ensemble sang “Blackbird.” “The Long and Winding Road” was performed as a solo by senior choir member Kaytlyn Routh.

The show wrapped up with four numbers by the LHS Concert Band, “Twist & Shout,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude” and “Get Back.”

Accompanying as the Beatles Band were pianist Dianne Carter, Dawson Havens on drums, bass guitarist Chris Link, and Dylan Link on guitar.

Photos by Shari Harris