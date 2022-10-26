Cross Country Wildcats excel at Conference meet

The Licking High School and Junior High Cross Country teams competed in the Frisco League Conference meet on Monday, October 17. Several Wildcat runners medaled at the meet, and the Junior High Boys Team finished second overall as a team.

High School runners were led by Levi Stout who finished 4th and earned All Conference honors, and Titus Scavone who finished 9th and also made All Conference. Oscar Phillips finished 13th and Dominick Donnalley was 15th for the Wildcats.

Junior High School runners who medaled in the boy’s race were: Parker Huff – 3rd, Ethan Stout – 5th, Jett Sullins – 7th, Gage Mesger – 9th; Colin Kuhn – 12th, and Jeffery Alkire – 15th.

Junior High School girls also medaled, with Annie Melton 14th and Ella Bonine 15th.