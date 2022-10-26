 Skip to content

Cross Country Wildcats excel at Conference meet

Photo submitted
High School runners included, from left, Dominick Donnalley, Levi Stout, Titus Scavone and Oscar Phillips.

The Licking High School and Junior High Cross Country teams competed in the Frisco League Conference meet on Monday, October 17. Several Wildcat runners medaled at the meet, and the Junior High Boys Team finished second overall as a team.

High School runners were led by Levi Stout who finished 4th and earned All Conference honors, and Titus Scavone who finished 9th and also made All Conference. Oscar Phillips finished 13th and Dominick Donnalley was 15th for the Wildcats.

Photo submitted
The Junior High Boys Team finished second overall; from left, Jeffery Alkire, Jett Sullins, Ethan Stout, Colin Kuhn, Gage Mesger and Parker Huff.

Junior High School runners who medaled in the boy’s race were: Parker Huff – 3rd, Ethan Stout – 5th, Jett Sullins – 7th, Gage Mesger – 9th; Colin Kuhn – 12th, and Jeffery Alkire – 15th.

Photo submitted
Junior High Girls also medaled. From left are Annie Melton and Ella Bonine.

Junior High School girls also medaled, with Annie Melton 14th and Ella Bonine 15th.

