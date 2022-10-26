Lady ‘Cats advance to District Final

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Lady ‘Cats opened district play with a 25-11, 25-7, 25-8 win over Bourbon on Thursday, October 20.

In Monday evening’s semifinal round, they faced the Steelville Lady Cardinals, winning 3-1 with scores of 25-16, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-15.

The Lady ‘Cats advanced to the District Final round, which was scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, versus Eugene (after the paper went to print). Eugene and Licking were the number one and two seeds in the Class 2 District 8 Tournament. The winner will host the Sectional round of the State Tournament versus the winner of the District 7 tournament on Thursday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m.