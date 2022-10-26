Licking FFA headed to state

Photo submitted
Placing second was the FFA Team of, from left: Evan Gifford, Logan Storm, JD Fox and Riley Edgar.
Placing second was the 4-H Team of, from left: Kindal Sevedge, Ashlee Umfleet, Trinnity Davis and Logan Stines.
Two Individual Rewards holders were, from left: Trinnity Davis, 4-H; and Evan Gifford, FFA.
On October 13, Licking FFA went to District Grassland, located in Rolla, Mo. Both teams (FFA and 4-H) got second place and are going to state! Evan Gifford got third place in the FFA Team. Trinnity Davis got first place in top scoring individually.