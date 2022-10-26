Loud noises on Cedar Street

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Head Start enjoyed a Thursday morning visit from the Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Smokey the Bear.

Firefighters Clifford Potter, Larry Potts, David Potts, Smokey the Bear, Cherokee Potts and Katie Reyes introduced the children to the equipment that a firefighter wears when battling a fire. The Personal Alert Safety System (PASS) device emits a loud, shrill sound when a firefighter is in distress. The siren, a second loud noise heard, also had the kids holding their hands over their ears. They then got to explore the fire truck.

Teachers, students and firefighters participated in a question and answer session, and the students demonstrated the Stop, Drop – Cover your face and Roll technique.

Before leaving, Smokey the Bear received hugs and high fives, and firefighters were thanked for coming.

Photos by Christy Porter