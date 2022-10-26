VFW Auxiliary recognizes its own

Photo by Christy Porter
Members of the Licking VFW Post 6337 Auxiliary received membership pins and Princess Fahnestock received a President’s Pin in recognition of their service to the Auxiliary and the VFW Post. Recognitions included, from left, front row: Princess Fahnestock, seven years as President; and Adonia Rask, 10 years of membership; back row, recognized for membership: Joan Brannam, 60 years; Shirley Hale, New Life Member; Tina ReVelle, New Life Member; Devon Ingram, five years; and Loretta “Cricket” Gann, 35 years.