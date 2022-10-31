Obituary – Mary T. Schwartz

Mary T. Schwartz, age 66, of Licking, Mo., passed away on October 31, 2022, at her home.

Mary is survived by her husband, Emanuel, of the home; sons, Toby (Anna) of Wilton, Mich., Petie (Rebecca) of Caryle, Ky., Roy (Lovina) of Seymour, Mo., Jake (Emma) of Seymour, Mo., Amos (Magdalena) of Licking, and Aaron (Catherine) of Licking; son-in-law, Daniel Miller (Mattie Irene) of Pierce, Minn.; and 35 grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Mattie E.M. Miller.

A visitation will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the family’s home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at the family’s home, burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.