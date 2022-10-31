Obituary – Ronnie A. “Dink” Simmons

Ronnie Allen “Dink” Simmons, age 48, was born on June 7, 1974, in St. Louis, Mo., to Leona Ruth Adcox. He passed away October 24, 2022, in Salem, Mo.

Ronnie worked in construction and roofing before becoming disabled. He loved to play golf until he lost his eye in an unfortunate accident with a golf ball. He enjoyed landscaping work and loved collecting many different things.

Ronnie is preceded in death by grandparents, Lillie and Robert Henry, and four uncles. He is survived by his mother, Leona (Adcox) Loyd, of Salem; daughter, Micah Simmons, of Wright City; son, Jaden Kingston Simmons, of Aiken, S.C.; sister, Crystal Lee Lynn (Kenny Brittain) of Aiken, S.C.; brother, Michael Shane (Tara) Simmons, of Warrenton; three grandchildren, Maleah, Malan and Major; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service for Ronnie will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S Main St., Licking, MO with Pastor Rob Lilly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.