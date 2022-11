Lady Wildcat Volleyball ended their season with a 23-11-3 record this year. Players earning post-season awards included, First team All-District: Hannah Medlock and Maci Sparks; and Second team All-District: Abbie Sullins.

The Lady Wildcats fell to Eugene 0-3 (18-25, 17-25, 23-25) in the district championship match on Tuesday, October 25.