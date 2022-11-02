Classifieds: November 3 – November 9, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Garage Sale: 14092 Highway C, Licking, 5 miles, across from Kofahl Road. Nov. 3, 4, 5. Rain or shine. 8 a.m. – ? Lots of old dishes, glassware, beer mugs, knickknacks, Christmas items, dolls, books, medium mailbox with post, bedframe, battery for truck or tractor. Make reasonable offer, deals to be made on all. L/44/1tc

Two Family Yard Sale: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. 7415 High Point Drive, Raymondville. Items include tire changer, hay spike, vintage manure spreader, oxygen tank for welding (no contract), popcorn machine, vintage surveyor’s level with tripod and lots more. H/28/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: 1.3 acres with utilities. $7,000. Ketchum Drive, Licking. Roy Beal 573-466-1820. L/41/4tp

For Sale or Lease: Industrial Buildings in Masters Industrial Park in Salem. 1. Building – 25,000 sq. ft has loading dock. 2. Building – 16,000 sq. ft has loading dock. Both come with approx. 2.5 acres each. Call 573-247-1065. L/43/10tc

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/44/1tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Texas County Emergency Services has an opening for a part-time janitor position. 24 hours per pay period, paid bi-weekly. Work on Tuesday and Friday weekly, 6 hours each day. $12.00 per hour. Must be 18 years or older, have dependable transportation, valid driver’s license, pass background check and drug screening. Contact Susan for further details, 417-967-5309 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or go by the 911 office at 115 E. Main St. in Houston, email susan.hale@ texascountymo911.gov. H/28/2tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals on an as needed basis. Need general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, etc. Must have own tools. Call Bradley 417-217-5896. H/28/3tp

Help Wanted: Truck driver/loader operator, CDL required. Call 417-967-6933 or apply in person at Big Piney Sand, 1560 N. Hwy. 63, Houston. H/25/4tc

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking 417-260-5072. H/17/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Ricky D. Sullins will no longer be responsible for the Craddock Cemetery. Contact Rodney Sullins for all dealings with the cemetery and accounts. L/42/3tp

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – Raymondville Station; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

Services Offered: All sizes of passenger and light truck tires and lawn mower tires and tubes. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/27/2tc

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Real Estate:

To Give Away:

To Give Away: Licking Wildcats Sports Schedules. Free at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/37/tfn