Houston License Office opens

From left, Amber Johnson, Stetson Stevens and Macey Shelton are ready to serve at the Houston License Office. A pre-screener will see customers when they enter the license office, so as to ease the wait time for those customers who may not have all of the proper documentation. Those who do have proper documentation are then assisted by the other staff members when their turn comes. Stevens was awarded the contract in June 2022, and the office opened last week, on Wednesday, October 26. They are located at 1591 U.S. Hwy. 63, Suite F, across the highway from the Texas County Fairgrounds. Regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except the final four weekdays of each month, when they will remain open until 5 p.m. Call (417) 967-3878 for more information.