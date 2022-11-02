In this edition: November 3, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See advertisements for upcoming area events. Buckner and Gately Auction Service will be selling items to the highest bidder on Saturday. Abounding Hope Church celebrates their Homecoming with a concert and guest speaker on Sunday, November 6. Bennie Cook and others ask for your vote on Tuesday, November 8. Titan Paving & Drainage and Healthy Dent County will have Kentucky Derby Casino Night on Saturday, November 5.

Also see this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Mark your calendar for the senior center’s open house, with musical entertainment by Herman Hall on November 5. A Veterans Day Celebration will be held with the Licking R-VIII School District on Friday, November 11, in the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse. All local veterans and their families are invited to attend.

The Texas County Food Pantry will hold a 5K Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 12; see the print edition for details. Also get details for the HEROES Honor Walk to be held in November.

Area news includes the opening of the Houston License office, and an invitation to attend the ceremony and interment of Airman Basic John Manning with full military honors.

New books are available at the Licking branch of the Texas County Library, the new Legos Club has begun and don’t forget Thursday’s Story Time.

Texas County Memorial Hospital introduces healthcare staff additions and changes. Veterans may be eligible for free legal consultations, and nutrition education.

Rick Mansfield writes through the hurt and memories of “Love Ya’ Later!” Larry Dablemont shares “A Three Course Supper.” Scott Hamilton gives a “Message from the Past.”

Read the county election notices to become a better-informed voter, and get opinions from submitted Letters to the Editor.

Missouri Blue Scholarships to be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

You can also keep current with reports and updates from the Texas County Health Department, County Coroner, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at Raymondville Station; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.