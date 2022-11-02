Keyton Rinne receives Army Trait of Duty Award

Photo submitted
LHS senior Keyton Rinne was presented with an Army Trait of Duty Award on October 20, by Major Michael Pigott, 84th Chemical Battalion executive officer, Fort Leonard Wood. Rinne was nominated by teachers and administrators because he is a leader in academics, athletics and extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, Student Council, CARE Coalition and more. Supt. Christina Wright shared, “Keyton is exceptionally respectful and responsible and has an internal drive to be the very best he can be.”