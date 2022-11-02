New beginnings

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The First Baptist Church of Edgar Springs held a bonfire fellowship Sunday evening, which provided the opportunity to get acquainted with their newcomers, Pastor Jerry and Amanda Blaylock.

After nearly a year without a pastor, Pastor Blaylock took the position earlier this month. This was his third week to lead the church in its Sunday worship service. Pastor Blaylock, originally from Lenox, and wife Amanda, originally from Salem, are grateful for the door that God opened for them at First Baptist Church of Edgar Springs.This marks a new beginning for the Blaylocks, as well as for the church.

“My dream has always been to be able to preach,” explained Pastor Blaylock. “Our vision for the church is for the church to grow, for the congregation to grow in their faith, and for Christ’s kingdom to grow.”

Marriage classes have prepared the Blaylocks for counseling couples, and they both have personal interests in outreach to the elderly, in nursing homes or living at home alone. Another point of interest expressed by Pastor Blaylock is developing a puppet team with the children of the church in order to perform puppet plays in other area churches.

“We hope to be of service to the community in any way we can,” said Amanda Blaylock, who has assumed the role of Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School Director at the church.

Amanda’s ministry is singing, and she also works as a bereavement counselor at Three Rivers Hospice in Licking. She and Jerry have three children and five grandchildren so far – son Ryan and Ashlyn Blaylock, with August and Rio; daughter Clarissa and Cole Inman, with Carter and Cambrie, and expecting another; and daughter Marissa Blaylock and Charlie Blake, with Preslee.

Pastor Blaylock preached at Crossville Baptist Church in Bunker for six years and Summersville First Baptist Church for nearly seven years before coming to Edgar Springs.

If you would like to meet Pastor Jerry and Amanda Blaylock and hear his message of faith, the Edgar Springs First Baptist Church gathers for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and a Worship Service at 11 a.m. A Bible Study is held Sunday evenings at 6 p.m., and on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., they meet for Fellowship/Missions.The church is located at 106 State Route FF at the junction of Broadway Street; the number is 573-435-6319 if you would like more information, or Pastor Blaylock can be reached at 573-247-5591, and Amanda at 573-247-3291.

“Jesus loves you and so do we!” is the message the Blaylocks hope to share.