Residents treat costumed visitors

Licking Residential Care
Photo by Christy Porter
Licking Residential Care residents and employees were perfectly attired to greet and treat Halloween trick or treaters Saturday evening. Clowns, fine ladies, knights, jesters, Bert and Ernie and more, greeted witches, vampires, Spiderman, special ops and other costumed children while filling their bags with treats.
Photos by Christy Porter
Hickory Manor
Photo by Christy Porter
Residents, caretakers and visitors, many of whom were costumed, enjoyed celebrating Halloween together Monday evening at Hickory Manor. Along with the candy treats, several games were enjoyed and the event provided an opportunity for all to visit with each other. “Our residents had a blast,” shared Administrator Tiffani Allen.
Photos by Christy Porter