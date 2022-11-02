Stout advances to State Cross Country Meet

The high school and junior high Licking Wildcat Cross Country teams completed their regular season at the Houston meet on Monday, October 24. Medals were earned by three high school and two junior high runners.

High school medalists included Levi Stout, 4th; Titus Scavone, 7th; and Dominick Donnalley, 10th. Ethan Stout finished in 3rd place and Jefferey Alkire in 4th place for the junior high team.

Photos submitted

On Saturday, October 29, the high school Cross Country team competed in the District meet, where sophomore Levi Stout medaled in 13th place, out of 113 runners. Stout qualified for the MSHSAA State Championship meet, to be held on Saturday, November 5, in Columbia. He will run at 9:45 a.m.