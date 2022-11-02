 Skip to content

Strange beings overflow downtown Licking

Photo by Christy Porter
In the 0-4 year category, costume contest winners were: 1st place (center) Woodland Fairy (Adalynn Corkell), 2nd place (right) Elvis (Liam Hatch), and 3rd place (left) Maverick (Chase Manion), accompanied by, from left, Megan Bever, Josh Corkell and Pamela Hatch.

 

Photo by Christy Porter
Costume contest winners in the 5-11 year old category included: 1st place (center) Dragon (Jase Dodd), 2nd place (left) Scarecrow (Waylon Corkell), and 3rd place (right) Witch (Alexis Simpson).

Photo by Christy Porter
In the 12 and over category, costume contest winners were: 1st place (right) Deer (Chance Dodd), 2nd place (center) Pennywise (Jordan Kinder), and 3rd place (left) Cop and Robbers (from left, Jaxon Harrington, Ian Bonner, and Diesel Harrington with Bella Swan Harrington as the K-9 officer).

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Downtown Licking overflowed with costumed trick-or-treaters Monday evening at the Annual Light the Night Festival. Revelers began collecting candy at 5 p.m., and many trunk-or-treaters were out of treats well before 7 p.m.

Photos by Shari Harris and Christy Porter

Games, goodies and a kid-friendly haunting at the Licking Mill were offered from the mill to the Methodist Church parking lot, with many local churches, businesses and other organizations sharing in handing out the treats.

Photos by Shari Harris and Christy Porter

The City of Licking sponsored a Costume Contest in front of City Hall, with many entries vying for bragging rights and prizes. Mayor Keith Cantrell was busy passing out treats, as were the Licking Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

Photos by Shari Harris and Christy Porter

Suzie Blackburn and several Licking FFA members haunted the Licking Mill, to the delight of 470 guests, who were allowed into the building in groups of 10 or less.

 

