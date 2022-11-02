Strange beings overflow downtown Licking

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Downtown Licking overflowed with costumed trick-or-treaters Monday evening at the Annual Light the Night Festival. Revelers began collecting candy at 5 p.m., and many trunk-or-treaters were out of treats well before 7 p.m.

Photos by Shari Harris and Christy Porter

Games, goodies and a kid-friendly haunting at the Licking Mill were offered from the mill to the Methodist Church parking lot, with many local churches, businesses and other organizations sharing in handing out the treats.

Photos by Shari Harris and Christy Porter

The City of Licking sponsored a Costume Contest in front of City Hall, with many entries vying for bragging rights and prizes. Mayor Keith Cantrell was busy passing out treats, as were the Licking Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

Photos by Shari Harris and Christy Porter

Suzie Blackburn and several Licking FFA members haunted the Licking Mill, to the delight of 470 guests, who were allowed into the building in groups of 10 or less.