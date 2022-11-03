Obituary – Joyce E. Blaylock

Joyce Eileen (Richter) Blaylock, 88, of Salem, Mo., passed away Monday, November 1, 2022, in Salem, Mo.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Joyce is survived by her loving children, Mary Hudson of Rolla, Billie Jean Boley and husband Johnny of Licking, Connie Wallace and husband Mike of Licking, Brenda Julien of Kansas City, John Blaylock and wife Katelynn of Licking, Liz Major and husband J.D. of Salem, Trish Callahan and husband Darrell of Steelville, Linda Mielke and husband Mike of Florida, Jerry Blaylock and wife Amanda of Edgar Springs, and Angela Harrison and husband John of Salem; daughter-in-law, Lisa Blaylock of Salem; son-in-law, Dusty Stoner of Licking; sister, Ruth McMullin; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

