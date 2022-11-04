Obituary – Wayne O. Krewson

Wayne was born in Montauk, Mo., on March 17, 1936, and died peacefully in St. Charles, Mo., on October 12, 2022.

His parents were Ray and Pearl (Logan) Krewson. After high school, he served his country in the United States Army. Later he married Edith Frey to which three children were born. He was a Teamster, Heavy Hauler and Operator, and worked for Schaefer-Meyer Seed & Sod Division I, Inc. He loved to go to church and watch TV. He was a faithful member and past elder of Hazelwood Church of Christ and recently attended Hackmann Road Church of Christ.

After Edith passed in 2011, he found new life in his second wife, Doris (Hollis) Marshall.

Survivors include his second wife, Doris; three children, Linda Krehmeyer, Brenda (Kenny) Mattern and Kenneth (Diane) Krewson; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Deloris) Krewson; and one sister, Barbara (Charles) Campbell; several nieces and nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Edith; one son-in-law, Frank; and one brother, Gary.

He most recently resided at McClay Senior Care on McClay Rd., in St. Charles, where he was cared for exceptionally well! The family expresses their sincere gratitude to all the staff at McClay for their kind and loving excellence.

Services were held on Saturday, October 15, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and Memorial Services at 11 a.m. at Valhalla Chapel of Memories, followed by Full Military Honors.

The entombment in Valhalla Garden Mausoleum is private.