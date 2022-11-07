Obituary – Jerry L. Cameron

Jerry Lynn Cameron, age 79, passed away on October 12, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. Born in Licking, Mo., on December 30, 1942, he was the son of Robert Lynn Cameron and Juanita Maxine Cameron (nee Siddens).

He graduated from Licking High School in 1960, and then spent four years in the U.S. Navy traveling the world. He was honorably discharged in December 1963.

Jerry had various occupations throughout his life. Early in his career he was a licensed cosmetologist, a factory worker and an insurance salesman. Much of his working career was spent as a Ford car salesman while living in Wichita, Kan. Later in his career he became an over the road truck driver.

In 2006, he moved to Arizona in search of a better climate. He became an avid reader of news and fiction, a computer fanatic, and enjoyed buying and selling used cars for a profit. In his later years he suffered from COPD. Most recently, his niece, Jill and her husband, David Patterson (also from Phoenix) were his closest family and offered a great deal of support.

He is survived by his son, Ron and daughter-in-law, Carmen; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as his older brother, Bob Cameron; his younger sister, Beverly Steigman, and their families.

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1- 3 p.m. at the Licking VFW, all are welcome.