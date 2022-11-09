Coming Events November 10, 2022

VETERANS DAY ASSEMBLY LICKING R-8 SCHOOL

The Licking R-VIII School District will celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, at 9 a.m. in the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse (high school gym). Students in grades K-12 will be attending; all local veterans and their families are invited to attend.

VETERANS DAY ROSARY

The rosary at the Memorial for the Fallen will be held on Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.

HICKORY MANOR VETERANS DAY PROGRAM

Hickory Manor will recognize their veterans in a Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 11, at 10:30 a.m.

VFW POST #6337 VETERAN’S DAY SERVICE

Licking VFW Post #6337 will hold their annual Veteran’s Day Service on Friday, November 11, at the Memorial for the Fallen, at 11 a.m.

LPHC CHILI AND DESSERT COOK OFF

LPHC’s Men’s and Women’s Ministries are sponsoring a Chili and Dessert Cook Off beginning at 6 p.m. at the church on Hwy. 63 and College Ave., Friday, November 11. Veterans eat free. Deer hunters, church bodies and others are welcome. All proceeds benefit outreach programs. For more information call 573-674-3273.

5K TURKEY TROT

The Texas County Food Pantry 5K Turkey Trot will be held beginning at 9 a.m., check-in time at 8 a.m., at the Lone Star Plaza in Houston, on Saturday, November 12. Registration forms may be picked up at Houston’s City Hall or the Texas County Food Pantry. Proceeds benefit the pantry. For more information contact Brenda Senter at 918-527-6282 or Texas County Food Pantry Facebook page.

BENEFIT DINNER AND AUCTION

A Spaghetti Dinner and Auction Benefit for Cindy Sullins will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Salem Armory, on Sunday, November 13. There will be music, a quilt raffle, 50/50 raffle and gun raffle. Proceeds will be used for travel and cancer treatments. For more information call Lisa Satterfield at 573-201-4441, Jennifer Spangler at 573-263-4003 or Suzie Pena at 417-288-2196.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF PHELPS COUNTY

The Democratic Club of Phelps County will meet at 7 p.m. at the Eugene E. Northern Community Hall, 400 W. 4th St., Rolla, on Thursday, November 17. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m., bring food items by 6 p.m.

4TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING MEAL

Licking Assembly of God will host their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal beginning at 12 p.m. at 205 Highway 63, on Thursday, November 24. This community event is open to everyone at no cost. Doors open at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome! For more information contact Pastor Larissa Satterfield at 417-247-2808.

CHRISTMAS IN OUR HOMETOWN

Applications for Christmas in Our Hometown are being taken now through Wednesday, December 7. They may be picked up on Wednesday and Thursday at the UCHC (Food Pantry) in Licking, or by calling Bonnie Hall at 573-674-3764 after 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday or daytime hours Friday and Saturday.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The Kidz Club will not meet on Nov. 16 or 23, and will resume on Nov. 30. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is November 17.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

