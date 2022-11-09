Five year anniversary for Licking Senior Center

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Senior Center celebrated their five-year anniversary Saturday with a packed house of 85 to 90 people.

Hamburgers and hot dogs were served for lunch, followed by the auctioning of a variety of delicious desserts. Auctioneer Jeff Foulks engaged bidders in raising funds for the Center, with nearly half of the total funds raised Saturday coming from the dessert auction.

Herman Hall performed his “‘50s at 70” show, to the enjoyment of the crowd. Hall sang favorite classic hits and is always a popular act at the center.

Drawings for a quilt raffle and a 50/50 raffle were held, with Debbie Hausman winning the quilt, and Virgil Zeller winning the 50/50 raffle, which he donated back to the Center.

Center Director Cindy Wampner reported over $1,700 was raised to help support the Center. A good time was had by all as they celebrated their fifth year as an independent entity from the State of Missouri.