Licking Christmas celebration plans underway

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Downtown Licking holiday celebration planning is well underway, with the Licking Chamber of Commerce and Licking Downtown, Inc., both preparing.

Festivities begin with the Lighting of the Mill on Saturday, November 26. Expect Christmas carols and an opportunity to visit with that famous Claus couple from the North Pole. FFA volunteers plan to decorate all floors of the Mill, so tours to view their decorations will also be offered. The singing begins at 5 p.m.

The following weekend will be a Saturday filled with shopping, Santa, gift and book giveaways, a parade, a window contest and more. Mark your calendar for December 3, and plan to spend the day shopping and celebrating in Licking.

The Christmas Bazaar will be set up in the VFW Hall, with shopping for craft items and Christmas goodies from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Texas County Museum of Art & History will be selling unique, one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts made by the Current River Artists. The Book Nook, located in the museum, will host their Children’s Book giveaway as well.

Businesses are invited to participate in the window decorating contest. Judges will make the rounds Saturday morning and choose their three favorites. Businesses should contact The Licking News to be placed on the judges’ list.

Santa will meet with children at the VFW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing photo opportunities for parents. Then at 2 p.m. Santa and his helpers will hand out toys to children on the front porch of the Mill.

At 4 p.m. the annual Licking Christmas parade will make its way along Main Street. Watch for your favorite floats. This year’s theme is “Christmas Movies” and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in each of two categories, religious and non-religious. Line-up will be at the high school parking lot at 3 p.m.

Take the opportunity to visit local small businesses while you enjoy the festivities. The day-long events make it the perfect day to see what the community has to offer.