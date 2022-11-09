Stout competes in second consecutive State meet

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Cross Country runner Levi Stout represented the Licking Wildcats Saturday at the MSHSAA State Cross Country Meet. On a cold, rainy and wet day, Stout ran a time of 19:07. Though he didn’t medal at the State meet, Stout represented his school well. This was the second trip to the State meet for the sophomore.

“We are so proud of him and his efforts,” said Coach Julia Sloan.

Stout received a lively sendoff at both the high school and elementary campuses Friday. A police escort accompanied him down Main Street as more well-wishers held signs and waved at the Wildcat runner as he passed.

Photos by Shari Harris