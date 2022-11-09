 Skip to content

Stout competes in second consecutive State meet

Photo by Shari Harris
Students lined up to form a tunnel from the courtyard to the west end of the high school campus Friday to cheer on Licking Cross Country runner Levi Stout as he left for the State Cross Country Meet in Columbia. Stout is shown preparing to shake the hand of a fellow student before making his way to the elementary school.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Cross Country runner Levi Stout represented the Licking Wildcats Saturday at the MSHSAA State Cross Country Meet. On a cold, rainy and wet day, Stout ran a time of 19:07. Though he didn’t medal at the State meet, Stout represented his school well. This was the second trip to the State meet for the sophomore.

“We are so proud of him and his efforts,” said Coach Julia Sloan.

Stout received a lively sendoff at both the high school and elementary campuses Friday. A police escort accompanied him down Main Street as more well-wishers held signs and waved at the Wildcat runner as he passed.

Photos by Shari Harris

