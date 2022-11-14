Obituary – Bracy D. Borel, Sr.

Bracy David Borel, Sr., was born February 20, 1939, in Port Arthur, Texas. He died in his home at Bo’s Hollow in Salem, Mo., on November 9, 2022.

He was the only son of Clarence Borel and Thelma (Pierce) Borel.

Funeral services were held November 10, 2022. Burial followed at Bo’s Hollow Farm.

Bracy was a member of the National Asbestos Workers Local 22.

He and his wife, Mary Lynne (Boultinghouse) Borel, were married July 12, 1957. They had three children.

Bracy could do and build anything with his hands. He loved to work on his Ford Model As, and was the builder and founder of Bo’s Hollow.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne; two sons, Bracy David (Ellena) Borel, Jr. and Marvin Dale (Charla) Borel; daughter Jennifer Lynne (Joe) Mainer; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Martinez of Groves, Texas, Brenda (John) Erickson of Kirbyville, Texas, and Kathy Dean of Beaumont, Texas.

He was preceded by his parents and by his sisters, Sherry Bersin and Sue Stephens.