A day devoted to veterans

Photo by Shari Harris
Veterans who attended the 2022 Veterans Day Assembly at the Sherman Hill Field House included, from left, front and middle row: Ed Monje, Billie Krewson, Larry Krewson, Keith Cantrell, Mickey Wilson, John Bryant, Courtney Bryant, Eric Campbell, Debie Campbell, Vivian Mace, Jim Mace, Benn Sullins, Rick Sullins, Vanessa Floyd, Clinton Cooper, Donald Young (behind Cooper), Bill Link, Gary Gorman, Carl Nelson, Stan Shelton (seated) and Don Lotz; back row: Jarrett (JB) Huff, Patrick Onge, Carl Lane, Don Buchanan, Stan Hudson, JD Hoffman, Mike Gorman, Wayne Hackman, Greg Kilby, William Kent, Ed Blackwell, Larry Miller, Bryan Ammons, Gary Holcomb, David Taber and Glenn Wright.

Photo by Christy Porter
Licking VFW Post #6337 held their annual Veterans Day Service at the Memorial for the Fallen at 11 a.m. on November 11. Veterans in attendance included, from left, front row: Ed Folger, Kim Wolfe, Commander Billie Krewson, Auxiliary President Princess Fahnestock and Ed Bennett; back row: Virgil Zeller, Kyle Hale, Ron Ice, Gary Gorman, Aaron Hall, Jerry Snyder and Roy Burgess. Several veterans, family members and friends showed their thanks and respect by their attendance.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

For the first time since COVID restrictions were enacted, the annual Veterans Day Assembly at Licking High School had all classes, elementary through high school, in attendance. Approximately 40 veterans from Licking and surrounding communities were at the event held in their honor. A Veterans Day rosary prayer and VFW Post #6337’s annual Veterans Day Service followed at the Memorial for the Fallen. Hickory Manor also celebrated their veterans Friday morning.

Photo by Christy Porter
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church members held a special Veterans Day rosary prayer at the Memorial for the Fallen prior to the Veterans Day Service.

The assembly was a group effort by the students. FFA members posted colors, and student council members led the program, including the pledge of allegiance. The LHS Girls Ensemble sang the National Anthem and the LHS band and choir performed America the Beautiful.

VFW contest winners shared their essays, with Lillian Godi reading her Patriot’s Pen essay and Aubri Tillery her Voice of Democracy essay.

SFC (Ret.) Ed Monje was the guest speaker and engaged the students as he shared words to live by, ending with “Do something purposeful with your life.”

PFC Jarrett (JB) Huff, LHS class of 2021, also spoke, explaining the meaning of the Missing Man Table on display in front of the podium. Huff will deploy in January.

After the veterans were provided an opportunity to introduce themselves, two band members played Taps.

Superintendent Cristina Wright closed the program after presenting gifts to Monje and Huff for their participation.

Hickory Manor celebrated seven veterans on Friday – John, Billy, Frankie, Raymond, Leland, Charles and David. Veteran Ted Jensen gave a speech and a Veterans Day cake was enjoyed by the residents.

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos by Christy Porter

