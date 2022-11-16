A day devoted to veterans

By Shari Harris, Publisher

For the first time since COVID restrictions were enacted, the annual Veterans Day Assembly at Licking High School had all classes, elementary through high school, in attendance. Approximately 40 veterans from Licking and surrounding communities were at the event held in their honor. A Veterans Day rosary prayer and VFW Post #6337’s annual Veterans Day Service followed at the Memorial for the Fallen. Hickory Manor also celebrated their veterans Friday morning.

The assembly was a group effort by the students. FFA members posted colors, and student council members led the program, including the pledge of allegiance. The LHS Girls Ensemble sang the National Anthem and the LHS band and choir performed America the Beautiful.

VFW contest winners shared their essays, with Lillian Godi reading her Patriot’s Pen essay and Aubri Tillery her Voice of Democracy essay.

SFC (Ret.) Ed Monje was the guest speaker and engaged the students as he shared words to live by, ending with “Do something purposeful with your life.”

PFC Jarrett (JB) Huff, LHS class of 2021, also spoke, explaining the meaning of the Missing Man Table on display in front of the podium. Huff will deploy in January.

After the veterans were provided an opportunity to introduce themselves, two band members played Taps.

Superintendent Cristina Wright closed the program after presenting gifts to Monje and Huff for their participation.

Hickory Manor celebrated seven veterans on Friday – John, Billy, Frankie, Raymond, Leland, Charles and David. Veteran Ted Jensen gave a speech and a Veterans Day cake was enjoyed by the residents.

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos by Christy Porter