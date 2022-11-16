In this edition: November 17, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See advertisements for upcoming area events. Dirt Road Gypsy Boutique, Farmgirl Floral Boutique and The Sassy Hide are all participating in the Pink Friday event. T.J.’s Flowers & Gifts and T.J.’s Flea Market are also looking forward to pre-Christmas sales. Buckner and Gately Auction Service will be selling items to the highest bidder on Saturday. The TCMH Healthcare Foundation offers the opportunity for “bidding for good” with the Hospice Online Auction.

Also see this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office and Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food.

Superintendent of Utilities Larry Ogden receives recognition at a retirement party held in his honor. The Board of Aldermen report reviews city business.

Ginger Smith is recognized as the Licking R-VIII September Spotlight Staff Member.

The Licking JH Girls Basketball team wins the Mtn. Grove Tournament and 7th Grade Boys Basketball takes second in the Houston Tournament.

New books are available at the Licking branch of the Texas County Library, the new Legos Club has begun and don’t forget Thursday’s Story Time.

It’s time for the local Salvation Army Kettle Drive; please volunteer your time and donate from your heart. Ozarks Food Harvest has also begun the annual Check Out Hunger campaign.

Texas County 911 answers the call, “Can you check on my mom?”

Rick Mansfield shares the interesting “Things I Learned on a Bus.” Larry Dablemont writes on “The Staple of Deer Camps.” Scott Hamilton gives a lesson on “The Science of Chimneys.”

TLC Alternative Health receives a microloan awarded by OzSBI.

It’s time to check your smoke alarms and fire escape plans.

The State Treasurer seeks help in returning unclaimed military medals.

You can also keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

