Licking Elementary Pre-K through 3rd Grade Quarterly Awards

The following Pre-K through 3rd grade students were recognized for 1st Quarter Perfect Attendance:

Pre-K: Whitlei Alllgire, Rika Blazier, Dawson Diedrich, Nora Johnson, Zane McHolland, Adeline Moncrief, Bryor Rector and Aiden Vestal.

Kindergarten: Sawyer Parrish, Jase Walker, Elaina Akers, Colson Enfield, Ezra Morgan, Henry Giller, Embersin Sherrill and Johna Taylor.

1st Grade: Annaliese Beers, Ezekiel Guin, Sophia Jaramillo, Sawyer Nelson, Mason Johnson, Cody Record, Harper Wade, Harley Chambers, Jasmin Smith and Deegan Vestal.

2nd Grade: Layla Eaton, Legend Skouby, Savannah Chambers, Deejay Nungesser, Willa Peterson, Chloe Stienbarger, Lillyan St. Onge, Allison Curtis and Raylin McNamee.

3rd Grade: Aidric Beers, Paxton Gambill, Declen Nungesser, Braylee Sentman, Logan Wade, Liam Ellis, Zayden Kent, Blake Masters, Lottie Rhyno, Acelyn Sellers, Allison Parker and Waylon Reed.

The following Kindergarten and 1st grade students were recognized for 1st Quarter Sight Words:

Kindergarten: Piper Brown, Everlee Synder, Noah Cullen, Jack Buckner, Johna Taylor, Jaysee Dunlap, Kaidyn Daniels, Maggie Cowan, Maxten Evans, Preslea Freeman, Ke’Chara Leahy, Jase Walker, Silas Wells, Jordan Wiseman, Laine Sims, Elaina Akers, Camden Barry, Noah Coffey, Barrett Godi, Ezra Morgan, Nora Sellars, Lola Vestal and Kayla Wright.

1st Grade: Kender O’Daniel, Kinley Reeder, Sarah Kuhn , Bryan Stogsdill, Mavis Pelton, Trenden Kuhn, Kenden Dunlap, Sophia Jaramillo, Killian Lavely, Anthony McCall, Sawyer Nelson, Averie York, Jase Larimore, Annalise Beers, Malia Smith, Adeline Weinberger, Emersyn Goforth and Cooper Pounds.

The following 3rd grade students were recognized for 1st Quarter Honor Roll:

3rd Grade: Parker Allison, Aidric Beers, Adeline Bradfield, Jed Guerrero, Maddisyn Huff, Keegyn Kinder, Jasmyn Moad, Declen Nungesser, Braxton Ramsey, Ezekiel Rinne, Natalie Saiz, Acelyn Sellars, Hunter Simmerly, Noah Smith, Eva Sonsoucie, Jessalyn Tripp, Antonio Turrubiates and Landon Warren.

The following 3rd grade students were recognized for 1st Quarter High Honor Roll:

3rd Grade: Allyson Baker, Kimberlyn Berriault, Ashtin Buckner, Grayson Cox, Jase Dodd, Raygan Eaton, Levi Elledge, Liam Ellis, Paxton Gambill, Montgomery Glidewell, Leigha Hoemann, Loren Hopp, Dakota Jernigan, Zayden Kent, Aubrey Larimore, Corbin Lewis, Airlie Lyons, Nattilee Manion, Tripp Martin, Blake Masters, Addie McCall-Carver, River Moon, Lawrence J. O’Keefe, Zavier Potter, Owen Pursifull, Rylynn Ramsey, Brody Rector, Waylon Reed, Lottie Rhyno, Reese Richards, Bayley Seelig, Braylee Sentman, Prayli Smith, Brooklyn Stone, Levi Trout, Logan Wade, Barbara Wilson and Jaxon York.

The following kindergarten through 3rd grade classes were recognized for Class Academic Achievement Awards for 1st Quarter: