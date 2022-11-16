Salvation Army Kettle Drive to begin

Submitted

The local Salvation Army Kettle Drive will begin this Saturday, November 19, at the Town & Country Super Market, and end December 24.

We fell short of our goal last year, but feel confident with many people stepping up and helping fill all of the time slots, we will meet our goal of $6,000 this year. There were days last year when no one worked. To reach our goal there should be someone at the kettle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day working the two-hour time slots.

This money will go to help people in our area needing assistance with such things as rent, utilities, lodging, transportation, meals, etc. Texas County gets to keep 85 percent of the money donated while 15 percent goes to the main office in St. Louis.

In many communities, organizations, school groups, sports teams, civic groups, businesses, etc. sign up to work an entire day.

Because Licking residents have been very generous in the past with money and time, we know we can count on you to help again this year. If you would like to “man the kettle,” sign your name and phone number in one or more of the slots on the calendar that is posted in the lobby of Town & Country Super Market or call/text 573-578-4802. David and Linda Roberts are coordinating the local kettle drive.