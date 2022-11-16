Spicy and sweet at LPHC’s Cook Off

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Friday evening was hot and spicy with the chili, and oh so sweet with the desserts at LPHC’s annual Chili and Dessert Cook Off, much to the enjoyment of the patrons and judges.

In honor of Veterans Day and to thank attending veterans, veterans ate free.

The competition on the chili was so close that a second tasting was necessary for final decisions to be made.

Isobel McConnell and son, Christopher, announced the winners in the competition. Kat Thompson took first place with a beef chili, Brandon Cantrell placed second with an Italian Sausage recipe and Eric Jones placed third with a beef chili.

Cherokee Potts won first place in the dessert competition with a strawberry cheesecake dessert enjoyed by many, Tammy McConnell placed second with her sweet peach pie and Kat Thompson placed third with peanut butter cookies.

The tasty event was sponsored by and to benefit the outreach programs of the Men’s and Women’s Ministries.