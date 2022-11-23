Classifieds: November 24 – November 30, 2022

For Sale:

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/47/1tp

For Sale: Happy Jack Skin Balm provides relief for dogs and cats from hot spots, flea bites and food allergies without steroids. At Orscheln Farm and Home. (www.fleabeacon.com). H/31/3tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Wanted:

Want to Rent: Country rental for retired male, non-smoker, excellent references. 660-890-9124. H/31/2tp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: The Village of Raymondville is accepting applications for the position of part time utility maintenance employee. Applications can be picked up at the Village of Raymondville, 209 E. Hwy B, Raymondville, MO. H/31/1tc

Help Wanted: Housekeeper/Maid, part-time position available at the Southern Inn Motel, Houston. Call 417-967-4591. H/31/1tc

For Rent:

For Rent: 3-bedroom, 1-bath house in Licking. $575 and deposit. 573-578-3511. L/47/4tp

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: One-bedroom apartment, stove and refrigerator included. $200.00 month plus $200.00 deposit. Call 417-217-0686. H/30/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking 417-260-5072. H/17/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: The Piney Township is seeking bids for a used one-half ton, 4 wheel drive pickup between the years 2005 – 2012. Please call Chuck at 417-260-1484 with bid. The Piney township reserves the right to accept or deny any and all bids. H/30/2tc

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – Raymondville Station; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Notice: Free phone books available at the Houston Herald office. H/29/3tp

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Real Estate:

For Sale or Lease: Industrial Buildings in Masters Industrial Park in Salem. 1. Building – 25,000 sq. ft has loading dock. 2. Building – 16,000 sq. ft has loading dock. Both come with approx. 2.5 acres each. Call 573-247-1065. L/43/10tc