Girl Scouts hold EKG for First Responders

By Shari Harris, Publisher

An Emergency Komfort Giveaway event was held Saturday by the local Girl Scouts to support First Responders in their work in the community.

Firefighters, law enforcement, EMS and other first responders were invited to stop by the Fellowship Hall at Licking United Methodist Church Saturday afternoon to refresh their supply of blankets and stuffed animals. The items are kept in their vehicles in case of a situation where they might be used to comfort a child.

Peggy Dailing started the EKG program with the Girl Scouts in the mid-1990s and Troop co-leaders Sarah Reese and Gayla Bratton are proud to continue it. They hold their giveaways two or three times a year to ensure the first responders have the supplies they need.

The Division of Family Services was also anticipated to stop by Saturday to collect a table full of gifts the girls had amassed at their Harvest Party on October 29. The gifts are for foster children in the area.

The Girl Scouts meet every other Thursday night at the Licking United Methodist Church basement beneath the Fellowship Hall. Their next meeting is the Thursday after Thanksgiving. Girls from kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to attend. Contact Sarah Reese at reesesarah4@gmail.com for more information.