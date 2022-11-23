Licking Elementary 4th through 6th Grade Quarterly Awards

The following 4th through 6th grade students were recognized for 1st Quarter Perfect Attendance:

4th Grade: Cole Eaton, Jase Gambill, Sofie Hutsell, Catalina Rankin, Kaleb Elliott, Paislee Kinder

5th Grade: Annabel Godi, Lilliauna Martin, Phoenix Burns, Blake Buckner, Aubrie Peterson, Andrew Rhyno, Logan Sullins, Nathan Umfleet

6th Grade: Paige Akers, Alexis Curtis, Layney Gifford, Tesla Morrison, Sophie Breeden, Peyton Holland, Holly Nelson, Keegan O’Dell, Abigail Robbins, James Fairman, Dawsynn Moore, Adelyn Phillips, McKayla Teems, Emma Vestal

The following 4th through 6th grade students were recognized for 1st Quarter Honor Roll:

4th Grade: Karsten Blankenship, Gracelynn Bryant, Ezra Buckner, Jennifer Buckner, Hazellyn Cole, Presley Cox, Brently Cullen, Jase Gambill, Genesis Gerard, Joselyn Greathouse, Melody Hopp, Sofie Hutsell, Paislee Kinder, Bobbie Liveoak, Brenlynn Moncrief, Mathew Morgan, Hadley Pounds, Madeleine Sullins, Kohlbi Wells, Lindsay Young

5th Grade: Trapper Adey, Jeremiah Alkire, Colton Barnes, Elam Berriault, Wade Bisker, Chance Dodd, Mason Epstein, Annabel Godi, Karter Hanson, Kavyn Kinder, James Lampkins, Kyler Lewis, Malaina Lonning, Aubrie Peterson, Kamryn Ramsey, Jasper Rodgers, Waylin Sherrill, Rose Smith, Jaycee Stoner, Brooke Stout, Eli Stout, Luci Todaro, Alyvia Turrubiates, Nathan Umfleet

6th Grade: Paige Akers, Tommy Bailey, Lucas Bates, Trinity Buell Prugh, Tesha Burgdorf, Alexis Curtis, Trey Gambill, Jersey Hall, Lucas Ingram, Khloe Kinder, Logan Kuhn, Bailee Medlock, Dawsynn Moore, Keirum O’Daniel, Keegan O’Dell, Lilly Reed, Abigail Robbins, Rain Skouby

The following 4th through 6th grade students were recognized for 1st Quarter High Honor Roll:

4th Grade: Ray Clayton, Taylor Coffey, Kamryn Goforth, Emma Gray, Kinlee Little, Atlee Nelson, Natasha Ogden, Jaylynn Ramsey, Catalina Rankin, Raylin St. Onge

5th Grade: Jocie Floyd, Kira O’Dell, Korbin Quick

6th Grade: Alexander Beasley, Avery Buckner, Jaynie Chaudhari, Olivia Clayton, Jeffrey Collins, Ryder Evans, Layney Gifford, Lunden Gilchrist, Lesa Haneline, Adalee Hart, Penelope Huff, Knox McCloy, Tesla Morrison, Holly Nelson, Adelyn Phillips, Kaylynn Rinne, McKinzie Taylor, Emma Vestal

The following 4th through 6th grade classes were recognized for Class Academic Achievement Awards for 1st Quarter: