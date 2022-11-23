Malachi Antle signs with State Fair CC

By Harv Antle

SEDALIA, Mo. – Malachi Antle has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball next year at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo.

State Fair competes at the Division 1 level of the National Junior College Athletic Association in the perennially tough Region 16.

A four-year starter at Licking, Antle will look to make an immediate impact for the Roadrunners behind the plate and in the lineup in 2024. In the recently completed fall season, Antle helped lead Licking to a 21-3 record while hitting .414 with 30 RBIs and striking out just one time in 90 plate appearances. Defensively, the senior threw out 44 percent of runners attempting to steal.

In his first three years for Licking, Antle has been named All Conference and All District three times and All State once.