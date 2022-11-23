Obituary – Patricia “Patty” Fortune

Patricia “Patty” Ann Fortune, age 55, daughter of Harold Fortune and Jean (Bland) Cole was born December 19, 1966, in Houston, Mo. She passed away November 20, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family at Phelps Health Hospital, Rolla, Mo.

Patty is preceded in death by her father, and one brother, Kenneth Fortune.

She is survived by her mother, Jean of Raymondville; daughter, Katrina Fortune of Raymondville; two sons, Wesley Fortune of Raymondville and Christopher Fortune of Willow Springs; four grandchildren, Amanda and Adam Ogden, and Hunter and Kinslee Fortune; three sisters, Karen Weinberger (Mark) of Houston, Kathy Thomure (Mike) of Mtn. View, and Kim Akers (Herb) of Raymondville; one aunt, Jewell Lovins of Doniphan; and special friend, Michael Yates; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Patty grew up in the Raymondville area. She graduated 8th grade at Raymondville and then went on to graduate high school from Houston High School in 1985.

Patty had worked at the Brown Shoe Factory, Kabul Nursing Home and Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Patty received Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at a young age.

Patty always loved helping others, she was a member of the Blue Heaven Club and she helped out with Share Your Christmas. She was a member of the Raymondville City Council since 2017 and she served on the Community Betterment Association.

She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, she adored them, and they love their nan very much. Patty will be dearly missed by her family, and all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Patty will take place Friday, November 25, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. A service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.