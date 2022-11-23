Packages of hope

Photo by Christy Porter
Fifty-one cartons filled with 750 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes left Licking on Monday, going to Rolla. From there, 13,322 boxes will go to a processing center in Denver, Colo., before being distributed to any one of 170 countries. The shoebox journey begins with the kind generosity of contributors such as the many in the Licking area and the coordinators who keep the project moving forward each holiday season. Final preparation in Licking was done by, from left, front row, Beth Chilton, Kathleen Hooker and Pastor Rob Lilly; back row, Wayne Hackman and Tom Habina.
Photo submitted
Wayne Hackman helps transfer Licking OCC cartons in Rolla.