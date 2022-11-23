The Ministerial Alliance meets in thanksgiving

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Ministerial Alliance held a Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday evening at Boone Creek Baptist Church.

The ecumenical Christian group of pastors and church membership shared worship and praise that began with a warm welcome and prayer by Pastor Erin McConnell, Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Pastor John Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church, offered prayed over the offertory. Those celebrating the Christian faith provided funding for the Ministerial Alliance, which offers assistance for crisis situations in our community. There are requirements in place for those wishing to receive assistance.

“We are helping to meet need; you give and we share Christ as we help meet the need,” was the encouraging message heard.

Special music of thanksgiving was led and performed by Susan Stigall throughout the service.

Pastor Russ Stigall, Boone Creek Baptist Church, gave a message from God’s Word, as he shared that gratitude should always be expressed, giving thanks in all things, all the time!

Pastor Phillip McGuire, Abounding Hope Church, shared a closing prayer, after which the congregants gathered for refreshments in the fellowship hall.