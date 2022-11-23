Volunteer for the Red Kettle Drive

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Volunteers are needed to “man the kettle” for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive this year. Two-hour shifts are requested but may be shared with others as two one-hour shifts. The calendar sign-up sheet is located at the Red Kettle in the Town & Country Supermarket lobby.

The Red Kettle is available for volunteer assistance and for your generous donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, December 24.

“I enjoy meeting the people and I appreciate the good that the Salvation Army does for people,” said Lois Floyd, who has been volunteering to “man the kettle” for several years.

The Licking Salvation Army Kettle Drive goal this year is $6,000. Eighty-five percent of locally raised contributions remain in Texas County to help assist with basic legitimate needs of people for food, clothing, health care, transportation, utilities and shelter; 15-percent goes to divisional headquarters for oversight and to provide additional assistance when local disasters necessitate it.

Please consider making it a seasonal tradition to volunteer at the kettle as an individual, family or business, and continue with your most generous donations toward “doing the most good.” For more information call or text 573-578-4802 or 574-674-3966.

The Texas County Salvation Army Unit is headquartered at the Food Pantry in Houston.