Obituary – Goldie “Nadine” Nelson

Goldie Nadine Nelson, who preferred Nadine, was born on August 10, 1936, in Salem, Mo. She was called to rest on November 24, 2022, at the age of 86.

Nadine was married to Howard Nelson, who preceded her in death in 1996. She was also preceded in death by their only child, Dewayne Lee Nelson, who passed away in 2017.

Nadine was reunited in death with her brother, James Willis; and sisters, Mary Holt, Ethel Cooper and Lillie Karnes. Nadine is survived by two sisters, Annie Conaway and Eunice Cooper; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Nadine was an accomplished seamstress and retired from Rawlings in Licking, Mo. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and often made blankets and clothing for family and friends. She was very active in her church, Abounding Hope, in Licking. She donated time, cooking, and other charitable endeavors to the parish members, who were like a second family.

Nadine was a strong, independent woman who valued her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.

A visitation for Nadine was held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m., with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Interment followed at Patterson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Nelson, Jeremiah Nelson, John Yates, Michael Cooper, Clinton Cooper, Zachary Morris, Cody Caccia and Nicholas Caccia. Andrew Nelson served as an Honorary Pallbearer. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Memorial contributions in Nadine’s name may be made to Abounding Hope Baptist Church.