Barker earns Stars & Stripes Award

Hannah Rose Barker recently earned the Star & Stripes Award. This award is the highest that can be earned by a member of the American Heritage Girls, a Christian service scouting organization.

Barker is one of only 21 girls in the state of Missouri to have earned the award in the program’s 26-year history. She has been a member of AHG Troop MO 4610 for eight years and has additionally earned 48 badges and awards during that time.

Barker completed over 300 hours of service as she cleared and improved a walking trail at Pulaski Baptist Camp in Waynesville, Mo., by building birdhouses, a seating area, benches and a footbridge.

She is the daughter of Bruce and Sherry Barker of Licking, Mo.