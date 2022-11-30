Classifieds: December 1 – December 7, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Moving Sale: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 1-3. 107 Remington Circle, Houston. Wagner-Griswold decorations, Christmas lights, kitchenware, games, books, coats, winter wear. 2 sets of golf clubs, lots of stuff. Joe Morrison, 417-260-6006. H/32/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/48/1tp

For Sale: Happy Jack Skin Balm provides relief for dogs and cats from hot spots, flea bites and food allergies without steroids. At Orscheln Farm and Home. (www.fleabeacon.com). H/31/3tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Wanted:

Wanted: Baschon dog, male, white. 314-686-9291. L/48/1tp

Want to Rent: Country rental for retired male, non-smoker, excellent references. 660-890-9124. H/31/2tp

For Rent:

For Rent: 8×10 Storage Units, $25/month. 573-578-3511. L/48/3tp

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: One-bedroom apartment, stove and refrigerator included. $200.00 month plus $200.00 deposit. Call 417-217-0686. H/30/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking 417-260-5072. H/17/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Free phone books available at the Houston Herald office. H/29/3tp

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – Raymondville Station; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

Services Offered: Get ready for winter now! Quality anti- freeze at OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/31/2tc

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Real Estate:

For Sale or Lease: Industrial Buildings in Masters Industrial Park in Salem. 1. Building – 25,000 sq. ft has loading dock. 2. Building – 16,000 sq. ft has loading dock. Both come with approx. 2.5 acres each. Call 573-247-1065. L/43/10tc