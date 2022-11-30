Coming Events December 1, 2022

LICKING CHRISTMAS

The annual Licking Christmas celebration will be Saturday, December 3, in downtown Licking. The VFW hosts a Christmas Bazaar beginning at 9 a.m., and Santa will be there to visit with children and provide photo opportunities for parents from 11 to 1. The Book Nook has a book giveaway for children at the Museum, and the Church of Christ will have a fish fry fundraiser in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Licking Chamber of Commerce Toy Giveaway is at 2 p.m. on the Mill porch. “Christmas Movies” is the theme for the parade at 4 p.m., with lineup at 3 p.m. A window contest for businesses will be judged in the morning, and interested businesses should get their names on the list by calling The Licking News at 573-674-2412.

CHRISTMAS IN OUR HOMETOWN

Applications for Christmas in Our Hometown are being taken now through Wednesday, December 7. They may be picked up on Wednesday and Thursday at the UCHC (Food Pantry) in Licking, or by calling Bonnie Hall at 573-674-3764 after 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday or daytime hours Friday and Saturday.

EDGAR SPRINGS CHRISTMAS

The volunteer firefighters of the Edgar Springs Fire Protection District will host Christmas festivities on Saturday, December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. with a parade downtown, followed by Breakfast with Santa and a toy giveaway at the fire station.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, December 10. Visitors are welcome. For more information leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is December 1.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

